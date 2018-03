Armed police evacuated people from London’s Trafalgar Square on Thursday after finding a “suspicious item”.

The tourist hotspot has been cordoned off and nearby Charing Cross Tube station has been closed.

Metropolitan Police said that specialist officers were in attendance and that the tube station had been closed as a “precaution”.

Police confirmed on Twitter shortly after 3.30pm that officers had stood down and the cordons would be removed “shortly”.

More to follow