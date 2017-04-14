All Sections
    14/04/2017 11:07 BST | Updated 15/04/2017 09:39 BST

    Trans Woman Has Hilarious Response To Tranphobic Cretin On Tinder

    Smackdown.

    It takes a thick skin to deal with some of the less nicer humans on dating apps, but when you’re faced with out and out transphobia, you’d be forgiven for losing your temper. 

    However, this one Tinder user managed to keep her cool and put this guy in his place. 

    Tinders fun :/

    People on Reddit came out in support with one user saying: “I will never understand people who take time out of their day to seek out someone just to tell them they’re gross. Like having stumbled on someone’s picture they don’t agree with is so detrimental to their mental state that they just have to have their opinion known. I bet he felt like a real champ.”

    However some went down the hilarious route trying to figure out what exactly this guy’s problem is. 

    “Dr. CooterMarie here to confirm. He has a terrible case of the Gays. I’m afraid it’s untreatable.” - CooterMarie

    “Bullshit, people turn gay watching Magic Mike during thunderstorms.” - anonymousgamecock

    “Bahahahahahaha he’s probably questioning his identity now and trying to creep on anyone and everyone to coddle his sad male ego and reassure himself he is not the gay.” - magicalgirllumina

    “It happened to me too one time. I’ve been gay ever since.” - KJBenson

     

    Conversations