Now, due to popular demand, the show is set for a much-anticipated return this weekend, with an impressive number of the original cast joining ‘Twin Peaks: The Return’, although future storylines have been kept under lock and key.

It’s been an astonishing 27 years since the inside edges of David Lynch ‘s extraordinary imagination were put on display with the debut of his ground-breaking drama ‘Twin Peaks’ .

Longtime fans of the show will no doubt be hoping for a similar dose of the enigmatic and eccentric that came with the original show when, as with the director’s big screen offerings (‘Blue Velvet’, ‘Mulholland Drive’), ‘Twin Peaks’ provided a deceptively ordinary tale of small-town life, surveyed through an increasingly surreal lens.

Following the death of homecoming queen Laura Palmer and the attack on another girl, an FBI agent arrived to explore the truths of the small Pacific Northwest town of Twin Peaks, and uncover who would have wanted to harm them. What he found out is that no one was quite who they appeared to be.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated return of the multi-Award-winning show that many credit for beginning the golden age of TV, we count down the top 10 most unusual original residents of Twin Peaks...