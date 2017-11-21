Uber Concealed Data Hack Of 57 Million Customers And Paid £75,000 To Delete Information

Taxi firm Uber has admitted two hackers accessed personal data of its 57 million users and drivers.

The attack, which occurred in late 2016, gave up names, email addresses and phone numbers of its users and drivers, the company said.

Bloomberg, which first broke the news, said the breach was hidden by the firm, which paid hackers $100,000 (£75,000) to delete the data.

The company’s former chief executive Travis Kalanick knew about the breach at the time, it said.

