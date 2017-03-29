Uber Driver Catches Her Boyfriend Cheating After Driving Mistress To His Apartment

An Uber driver found out her boyfriend was cheating on her, after the other woman got in her taxi to be dropped off at his place.

The 24-year-old, known only as Twitter user @Mixelaa, explained that her boyfriend had told her he was out of town that weekend to visit his sick mother.

But she says she soon learned that he had another woman coming over to stay with him - after she picked up said women on an Uber job and dropped her off at her boyfriend’s.

Unbelievable.