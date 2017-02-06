Uber Drivers Forced To Pay For Sweets For Customers, MPs Told

Uber drivers told MPs they had been forced to pay for sweets and water for customers in order to compete for ratings.

They told the Commons Work and Pensions Committee on Monday that Uber bullied drivers, paid below the minimum wage, and put employees’ heath and safety at risk.

They said the company had added a system for customers to give feedback on whether the car was “fully stocked” with snacks.

But they said drivers were expected to pay for the snacks themselves.

Uber driver David Dunn told the Committee: “It’s expensive for us and cheap for the public.”