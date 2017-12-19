Uber is a danger to public safety because it forces drivers to work exhausting hours just to make ends meet, a union has told a court.

The GMB union has mounted legal efforts to become a participant in the taxi-hailing firm’s appeal against a decision not to renew its licence in London.

In September, Transport for London refused to renew Uber’s licence on the grounds of “public safety and security implications” in a shock ruling.

During a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, the union said the tech company forced drivers to work dangerously long shifts just to earn the living wage, the Press Association reported.

Gerry Facenna, representing GMB, said it wanted to see a maximum hours cap introduced for drivers, along with a limit on how many drivers can operate in one area at the same time.

TfL has a number of concerns about Uber, including its approach to reporting serious criminal offences, how drivers’ medical certificates are obtained, how criminal record checks are carried out and its use of technology which allegedly helps it to evade law enforcement officials.

GMB claims it can provide evidence of further safety concerns.