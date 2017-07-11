First Gay Muslim Wedding Takes Place In UK And The Grooms Couldn't Look Happier

Two men have become the first in the UK to have a gay Muslim wedding, it has been reported. Jahed Choudhury, 24, and Sean Rogan, 19, tied the knot in Walsall on 22 June wearing traditional Islamic dress. The pair hope other gay Muslims see their wedding and find the strength and courage to come out to their families and friends.

Jahed Choudhury / Facebook Sean Rogan and Jahed Choudhury

Growing up, Choudhury felt like an outsider in his own family. He liked fashion more than football and, as a result, was bullied throughout his school years. “People would spit on me, empty the rubbish bins on me, call me pig and the Muslim people would shout ‘harum’ - which is a very nasty insult in my language,” he recalled. As he grew older, he was assaulted in the street, became the victim of hate crime and his local mosque barred him from attending. He was also told that his sexuality was “just a phase”. It got to the point where Choudhury felt so excluded from society that he attempted to take his own life. But when he met Rogan, all of that changed.

Jahed Choudhury / Facebook Sean and Jahed on their wedding day.