Uncle Of 11-Year-Old Jasmine Forrester Charged With Her Murder

The uncle of an 11-year-old girl found suffering serious injuries at a house in Wolverhampton has been charged with her murder, police said.
Delroy Forrester, 51, was charged last night after officers discovered his niece Jasmine Forrester in a critical condition in the early hours of Friday morning.
According to the force, she had suffered multiple injuries, including a serious head wound. Officers had been called to the scene after neighbours reported a disturbance.
The schoolgirl was rushed to hospital, but died later the same day.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place today (Sunday) to determine the cause of her death.
Forrester - of Lower Villiers Street in Blakenhall - was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene of the incident. He has now been charged with murder.
He is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates Court on Monday.
In a tribute to Jasmine, Simeon Forrester called his daughter a “shining star”.
“This is a hugely tragic time for our family and the loss we feel is unexplainable,” he said.
“We are utterly devastated. Jasmine was a shining star and a huge part of us.
“We would really like to be left alone at this time while we come to terms with what has happened.”
Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.