Uncle Of 11-Year-Old Jasmine Forrester Charged With Her Murder

The uncle of an 11-year-old girl found suffering serious injuries at a house in Wolverhampton has been charged with her murder, police said.

Delroy Forrester, 51, was charged last night after officers discovered his niece Jasmine Forrester in a critical condition in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to the force, she had suffered multiple injuries, including a serious head wound. Officers had been called to the scene after neighbours reported a disturbance.

The schoolgirl was rushed to hospital, but died later the same day.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place today (Sunday) to determine the cause of her death.