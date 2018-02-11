All Sections
    • NEWS
    11/02/2018 14:14 GMT

    Uncle Of 11-Year-Old Jasmine Forrester Charged With Her Murder

    She was found suffering serious injuries at a house in Wolverhampton.

    West Midlands Police
    Jasmine Forrester died in hospital on Friday 

    The uncle of an 11-year-old girl found suffering serious injuries at a house in Wolverhampton has been charged with her murder, police said.  

    Delroy Forrester, 51, was charged last night after officers discovered his niece Jasmine Forrester in a critical condition in the early hours of Friday morning.

    According to the force, she had suffered multiple injuries, including a serious head wound. Officers had been called to the scene after neighbours reported a disturbance. 

    The schoolgirl was rushed to hospital, but died later the same day. 

    A post-mortem examination is due to take place today (Sunday) to determine the cause of her death. 

    West Midlands Police
    A post-mortem is set to determine the cause of Jasmine's death today

    Forrester - of Lower Villiers Street in Blakenhall - was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene of the incident. He has now been charged with murder. 

    He is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates Court on Monday. 

    In a tribute to Jasmine, Simeon Forrester called his daughter a “shining star”. 

    “This is a hugely tragic time for our family and the loss we feel is unexplainable,” he said.

    “We are utterly devastated. Jasmine was a shining star and a huge part of us.

    “We would really like to be left alone at this time while we come to terms with what has happened.” 

    Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.  

