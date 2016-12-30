A pregnant woman from Arizona has revealed why she’s proud of her fiancé, after he taught their nieces an inspirational life lesson about what it means to be a woman.

Sharing the story on Reddit, juicebox7777 said she was with her fiancé Alex, babysitting their two nieces, when they heard a scream.

The couple ran into the next room where the children were playing and noticed there was a scorpion on the floor.

Alex went to remove the scorpion but was taken aback when his eldest niece said she was glad he was there because “girls can’t deal with that stuff”.

Rather than letting it slide, her uncle responded with a heartwarming lesson about “why girls are just as good as boys, and can do anything they want to”.

Juicebox7777 explained that after her fiancé had picked up the scorpion, he asked his eldest niece who had told her that girls couldn’t deal with “things like that”.

“She shrugged her shoulders and said that everyone knows girls can’t deal with bugs and snakes,” she continued.

“So he calls her over and tells her that girls are just as good as boys and that she should never think she can’t do something because she’s a girl.”

The little girl responded to say she thought girls were supposed to be scared of bugs, to which her uncle replied: “You never have to be afraid of something because you’re a girl. You just have to be smart.

“Like when you saw this scorpion and you called me and your aunt in here, that was very smart of you and I’m proud of you for letting adults know about something that was a danger to you.

“You recognised there was something that could hurt you and you got help. You are every bit as smart and strong and capable as any boy out there.”

Alex then held the scorpion’s tail with his fingers and placed it in the palm of his hand.

“He explained to her that as she grows up, people are always going to try to tell her what she can and cannot do, but that she can do anything if she puts her heart and mind to it,” said Juicebox7777.

“He told her there are women that work with bugs for their jobs and study them. She got so excited at the thought of a woman being able to do things a man can do.”

The little girl then bravely asked if she could hold the scorpion, so her uncle placed it on her hands while he held the pincers and the tail.

“She was so proud of herself she talked about it until she went to sleep,”Juicebox7777 continued.

She concluded the story: “I’m pregnant so it just makes me proud that our daughter, if we have a girl, will grow up with a father that believes in her.”