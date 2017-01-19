‘Unforgotten’ is only two episodes in, and already it’s exerted its grip on us, just as the first series did.

With Episode 3 tonight, the victim’s identity has been established, the police are beginning to reconstruct David Walker’s world, and the people in it are starting to lie. We have the following questions, just for starters...

1. Who told nurse Marion’s boss about her phone calls with patient Zoe? We’re thinking husband, Tony, obviously, but there could be other people in the frame, for example, her sister Elise?

2. ‘You think I’m going to get sick again’ - what happened to Marion before?