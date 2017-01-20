We’re halfway through the gripping ‘Unforgotten’ now, and the strings around the various characters who were connected to David Walker before his death are being pulled ever tighter.

After last night’s plot-turning Episode 3, these are just some of the questions that have us scratching our heads...

1. How are Colin and Simon going to deal with Colin’s blackmailer? They have a lot to lose with their prospective adoption, but no solution seems risk-free…

2. Will Tessa confide any secrets to her increasingly suspicious husband?