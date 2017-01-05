‘Unforgotten’ returns this week, for the second series of the superior crime drama, in which two detectives must prize together the clues of a cold crime, to discover the identity of their recently discovered victim, as well as what grisly fate befell him.
Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar are back in action as Cassie Stuart and Sunny Khan, but there are plenty of other familiar faces on screen too. Who will you spot?
Nicola Walker
Plays: DCI Cassie Stuart.
Famous for: Scott and Bailey, Heading Out, Spooks, Last Tango in Halifax, River, Unforgotten.
Sanjeev Bhaskar
Plays: DS Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan.
Famous for: The Kumars, Goodness Gracious Me, Indian Summers, The Indian Doctor, Doctor Who.
Lorraine Ashbourne
Plays: Almost-retired Tessa Nixon.
Famous for: Jericho, The Interceptor, Housewife, 49, the film ‘Fever Pitch’.
Douglas Hodge
Plays: Tessa’s husband Paul Nixon.
Famous for: Outnumbered, Only Fools and Horses, Middlemarch, Capital City.
Rosie Cavaliero
Plays: Marion Kelsey.
Famous for: Cold Feet, Death in Paradise, The Enfield Haunting, Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge.
Wendy Craig
Plays: Joy Dunphy.
Famous for: Butterflies, Not in Front of the Children, And Mother Makes Three.
Mark Bonnar
Plays: Barrister Colin Osborne.
Famous for: Line of Duty, Shetland, New Blood, Catastrophe, Doctor Who, Home Fires, Psychoville.
Badria Timimi
Plays: Sara Mahmoud
Famous for: Doctors, EastEnders, Hollyoaks, DCI Banks, Whitechapel.
Nigel Lindsay
Plays: Tony Kelsey
Famous for: Four Lions, Death in Paradise, Rome, Victoria
Adele Akhtar
Plays: Hassan Mahmoud
Famous for: The Night Manager, Four Lions, Capital, Utopia.
Holly Aird
Plays: Elise
Famous for: Waking the Dead, Soldier, Soldier.
Will Brown
Plays: Jason Walker
Famous for: Call the Midwife, Doctor Who
Charlie Condo
Plays: Simon
Famous for: Coronation Street, Martin Chuzzlewit, Pie in the Sky, The Bill, Peak Practice.
Josef Atlin
Plays: Tyler
Famous for: Game of Thrones, River, Misfits, Being Human.
‘Unforgotten’ continues on ITV at 9pm on Thursdays, starting 5 January.