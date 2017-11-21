Union Boss Says DWP Can't Cope With Number Of People Needing Benefits Help

Workers in big government departments cannot cope with the demands being placed on them, union bosses say.

Paul O’Connor, head of bargaining at the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union - which represents 160,000 civil servants - says drastic cuts and increased pressure on departments including HMRC and the DWP mean staff are struggling to keep up with workloads.

Giving evidence to a Parliamentary committee on Tuesday on the service’s effectiveness, O’Connor said: “In terms of public service delivery obligations, the modern day civil service - particularly in a large department - is incredibly ineffective.

“It’s suffered from over 100,000 job cuts since 2010 and if you try to ring a HMRC call centre these days, or try to get your benefits sorted out in the DWP contact centre, then you are going to be in real trouble - because they just do not have the resources to meet their public service obligations.”