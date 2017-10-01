David Gauke Tells Tory MPs Universal Credit Rollout Not 'Risky Or Reckless'

David Gauke has defended the introduction of government’s Universal Credit benefit shake-up, despite backbench Conservative demands that it be paused.

Speaking at a fringe event hosted by HuffPost UK at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Sunday afternoon, the work and pensions secretary said hinted the rollout of the programme would continue at the current rate. “Nobody is talking about a reckless or risky approach,” he said.

In an attempt to reassure Tory critics, Gauke suggested he would take measures to make sure claimants knew they could receive an advance on Universal Credit rather than having to wait six weeks.

“The reality with advance payments is if you want one you can get it practically straight away,” he said.

Gauke added: “I wasn’t involved in the creation of Universal Credit other than a specific and peripheral way. I am not someone whose political reputation is tied up with Universal Credit,” he said.

“If I looked at it and thought this is a mistake, I would be agitating to do something to stop it. But I don’t.”