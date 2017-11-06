Universal Credit Leaving Children 'Scarred' By Poverty, Warns Think-Tank

A single mother will be £2,236 worse off under the government’s Universal Credit benefit than they would have been if Labour’s tax credit system had been left in place, research published on Monday has revealed.

According to the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG), the government’s flagship benefits reform is a “colossal failure” that will leave a generation of children “scarred” by austerity.

The analysis, conducted with the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), also calculated that one million more children are likely to be in poverty in 2020 as a result of cuts to the new benefit programme.

According to the data, the freezes and cuts to Universal Credit work allowances will leave lone parents worse off by, on average, £710 a year, couples £250 a year.

And a single parent already working full time on the national living wage would have to work an extra 41 days a year to make up for the losses suffered as a result of the cuts.