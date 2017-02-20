Some University Challenge contestants steal our hearts from the second they appear on screen - Bobby Seagull and Eric Monkman had barely answered a question before they became fan favourites.

For other students on the show though, it’s a performance later in the series that cements them as a UC legend.

Enter Sophie Rudd from Warwick University. In a nail-biting match against Bristol, Rudd claimed her place in quiz show history when she excitedly screamed an answer to take the lead and keep her team in the competition.