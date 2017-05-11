To clear things up, we spoke to a gynaecologist about what colour discharge should be, how much you should see in your underwear on a daily basis and what its smell can tell you about your health .

Vaginal discharge is perfectly normal. Yet, for many women , there’s still a lot of uncertainty around it.

What does discharge do?

Discharge is secreted by glands in the body. The fluid helps carry away dead cells and bacteria to help keep the vagina clean and prevent infection.

What does the colour mean?

Dr Virginia Beckett, spokesperson for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), told HuffPost UK that normal and healthy discharge is “clear or white” in colour. It is also thick and sticky.

If it gets in your underwear and is exposed to air, it may become a little crusty - however this is perfectly normal.

How much discharge is too much?

“The amount of vaginal discharge varies throughout a women’s menstrual cycle, and most pregnant women will get a pregnancy discharge,” added Dr Beckett.

“Healthy discharge doesn’t have a strong smell or colour, but women may feel an uncomfortable wetness.”

Ob-gyn Jen Gunter said she’s noticed an increase in the number of women who are worried about the amount of discharge they see in their underwear.

She wrote in a blog post: “From my experience and reading the literature it seems that 1-3 ml [of discharge] is the average range and it will vary day-to-day.

“The 3-4 ml range might be worth checking out if you are irritated, but sometimes there can just be a lot especially around ovulation or if a woman is taking oestrogen.”