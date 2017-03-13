Vicky Pattison has admitted the criticism she faced as the host of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ spin-off show ‘Extra Camp’ left her “in floods of tears every night”.
The former ‘Geordie Shore’ star was signed up to relaunch the ITV2 show last year alongside Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash and Chris Ramsay, after winning the reality series in 2015.
However, ‘Extra Camp’ was met with a mixed reception from viewers, with Vicky now revealing how had she found it to deal with their comments.
Speaking to the Daily Star, she described presenting the show as “the hardest thing I’ve ever done”.
“I broke down in floods of tears every night reading all the comments,” she said.
“People were calling me a horrible fat cow, a bad role model, a shit TV presenter. It affected my confidence. I came off after the first night and looked on Twitter and phoned my boyfriend in absolute hysterics.
“People were so savage, they just turned on me. I went from, ‘Isn’t Vicky so down-to-earth and fun’, to ‘Why the fuck does she think she can be a TV presenter?’.”
Vicky claimed she “did feel like a little bit of a scapegoat” for changes that were made to the format of the show, but claimed ITV bosses were pleased with the show.
“The ratings were huge but all anyone cared about was that I called it ‘Xtra Factor’,” she said. “In retrospect I’m so proud of what we achieved.”
Vicky was recently linked to another huge telly job, with her name being mooted as a potential replacement for Cilla Black on Channel 5’s version of ‘Blind Date’.
Others said to be in the frame include former ‘Coronation Street’ stars Georgia May Foote and Helen Flanagan, as well as singers Olly Murs and Kylie Minogue.
However, we all know who the rightful successor to Cilla’s crown is...