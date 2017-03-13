Vicky Pattison has admitted the criticism she faced as the host of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ spin-off show ‘Extra Camp’ left her “in floods of tears every night”.

The former ‘Geordie Shore’ star was signed up to relaunch the ITV2 show last year alongside Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash and Chris Ramsay, after winning the reality series in 2015.

However, ‘Extra Camp’ was met with a mixed reception from viewers, with Vicky now revealing how had she found it to deal with their comments.