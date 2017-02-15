Vicky Pattison was forced to spend her first Valentine’s Day with her new boyfriend in hospital.
The ‘I’m A Celebrity’ winner sparked concern from fans after revealing she was suffering from a mystery illness and had taken herself to hospital to get checked out.
Sharing a snap of herself in dressed in a hospital gown, she wrote: “Not exactly how i anticipated spending Valentine’s Day... But at least @carollpattison and @johnnoblejn are keeping me company.”
Vicky’s boyfriend, John Noble, also shared some snaps of their unexpected hospital date, writing: “Not the valentines we had planned but at least shes got me 😂 ! I mean at least she’s ok.”
Vicky’s spokesperson later confirmed to MailOnline she had come down with a serious bout of flu, as a result of her recent hectic schedule.
“Vicky has been working really hard on her fitness for a month now but the flu has hit her pretty hard this week,” they said.
“She’s in great shape but had to go to hospital today for a blood test and antibiotics to ensure she’s fighting fit again asap.”
The couple still managed to retain an element of romance, as Vicky later posted a snap on Instagram of her gifts from John.
She wrote: “He’s looked after me all through the night and all day, never left my side... He’s more than my boyfriend, he’s my best friend and the only man who’s ever made me feel safe and loved... @johnnoblejn! Sorry I ruined Valentine’s Day baby... I love you.”
