Changing Places toilets are those that are suited to meet the needs of all disabled people. In this vlog for HuffPost UK, mum of two Lorna Fillingham and Paralympian Anne Wafula Strike, discuss why these facilities are so important to the people that need them, how rare they are (the hospital that Lorna’s daughter visits doesn’t even have one), and why the government should make urgent changes so that Changing Places facilities are provided in all new and refurbished buildings.