PA Wire/PA Images Cross-country runners set off through heavy snow around Peebles in the Scottish Borders.

Britain will get respite from the wintry and wet weather of the last few days, after a weekend which saw freezing temperatures and torrential rain strike different parts of the country. After parts of Scotland and northern England saw heavy snow, and floods induced by heavy rain forced the evacuation of homes in Devon on Sunday, drier, milder weather will arrive on Monday. However there will be some more heavy early morning rain in south west England, coming on top of heavy downpours which led to flooding and mudslides in the area.

Following heavy rain in North Devon, we are supporting partners responding to surface water flooding and a landslide. Our teams have been deployed on the ground to check flood defences and clear river trash screens. We also deployed pumps at Mill on the Mole Parkthomes site. pic.twitter.com/oSFlm2PjSl — Environment AgencySW (@EnvAgencySW) January 21, 2018

But that will pass and give way to mostly dry weather, with temperatures several degrees above zero in most areas. A Met Office spokesman said: “The morning rush hour is looking milder than of late and dry for many, but in the south west it’ll be a wet start and there’ll be some showers in the north.” Despite the frigid temperatures further north, the mercury rose to 11C (52F) in the far south west of England. On Sunday people were forced to flee homes in Kentisbury, near Barnstaple, and other properties were flooded in Combe Martin on nearby Exmoor, Devon and Cornwall Police said. The Environment Agency issued flood warnings for people to take “immediate action” on the rivers Taw and Exe in mid-Devon, and three others in Somerset and Wiltshire.

The morning rush hour is looking milder than of late and dry for many, but in the southwest it'll be a wet start and there'll be some showers in the north pic.twitter.com/pz7w2fT2ET — Met Office (@metoffice) January 21, 2018

Further flood warnings were in place on the River Wye in Herefordshire and Riseley Brook in Bedfordshire. In Somerset, Cheddar Gorge was closed to traffic after rain washed “rocks and debris” into it. Train services between London, Devon and Bristol, and services in South Wales were affected by flood waters on Sunday night. A Great Western Railway spokesman said: “Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Swindon and Chippenham all lines are blocked. “Train services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 60 minutes or diverted. “Disruption is expected until the end of the day.” Saturday night saw the coldest temperature recorded in the UK since February 14 2016, when minus 14.1C (6.6F) was recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire.

The rain is heavy, it is dark, there is debris on the road. Please do not travel, stay home & monitor the issues. @DC_Police@DevonAlertpic.twitter.com/WgFl4gYuHV — Barnstaple Police (@BarumPolice) January 21, 2018