8 Weird Things People Do In The Shower That Have Nothing To Do With Washing

People have been eating oranges in the shower to avoid spilling the juice everywhere and there’s an entire subreddit dedicated to the pastime.

The ‘ShowerOrange’ group clearly states that “no grapefruits” are to be consumed in the shower, but “oranges, clementines, tangerines and blood oranges” are very much encouraged.

The bizarre activity left the world boggled after BuzzFeed reporter Brad Esposito tweeted about it on Monday, but it turns out eating oranges is just the start of humanity’s unusual shower habits.