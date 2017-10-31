Wendy Williams has assured fans she’s doing well, after fainting live on air during the Halloween edition of her US talk show.

On Tuesday (31 October), Wendy was introducing her show’s annual costume competition, and came out in a glitzy outfit inspired by the Statue of Liberty.

However, as she discussed the upcoming segment, she suddenly stopped in the middle of a sentence and attempted to gather her footing.

To the shock of her live studio audience, Wendy then fell suddenly to the floor, at which point the show’s production crew cut to an abrupt ad break.