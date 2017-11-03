Filming on the forthcoming second series of ‘Westworld’ has been halted, due to health issues concerning one member of the “recurring cast”.

Production is underway for series two on two separate filming units, with one of them briefly shutting down due to an unspecified cast member’s medical issue.

A statement from HBO said: “Due to a medical emergency involving a performer in a recurring role on season 2 of ‘Westworld’, filming on one of the two units has been temporarily suspended.”