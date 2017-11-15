Uterine fibroids are so common that there are even Reddit threads dedicated to discussing them and the impact they have on women’s lives. While some of these threads contain images of fibroids after being removed from the body, you shouldn’t let graphic photos concern you. In the majority of cases, fibroids do not lead to problematic health complications. In fact, you may not even know you have them. With that in mind, we spoke to two experts about how to recognise the symptoms of uterine fibroids and what to do next.

g-stockstudio via Getty Images

What are uterine fibroids? According to Dr Clare Morrison, the GP for online doctor service MedExpress, fibroids are “firm, compact tumours made of small muscle cells and fibrous connective tissue that develop in the uterus”. “Some estimates suggest that 30-77% of women will develop fibroids at some stage during their childbearing years. However only a third are big enough to be detected,” she tells HuffPost UK. “It’s not clear exactly what causes fibroids. However it’s believed that each tumour develops from an abnormal muscle cell in the uterus, which multiplies due to the influence of oestrogen. “Fibroids tend to grow rapidly during pregnancy when hormone levels are high and shrink when anti-hormone medication is used.” Emma Soos, managing director of The Women’s Health Clinic, adds that in the vast majority of cases uterine fibroids are non-cancerous. “However, they do need to be monitored when found,” she tells HuffPost UK.

BSIP via Getty Images

What are the symptoms of uterine fibroids? Dr Morrison says many women don’t realise they have fibroids at first. However, as they grow they’re more likely to cause symptoms such as: :: Abdominal pain and swelling

:: Pain in your pelvis

:: Regular urination

:: Constipation

:: Backache or leg pain

:: Heavy periods that last a long time. Soos explains that the impact of uterine fibroids on your periods can sometimes have the side effect of iron deficiency, meaning some women may experience added symptoms such as dizziness. In rare cases, particularly large fibroids can cause infertility by preventing a fertilised egg attaching itself to the lining of the womb, or preventing sperm from reaching the egg.