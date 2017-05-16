All Sections
    16/05/2017 15:23 BST | Updated 16/05/2017 15:24 BST

    ‘Big Brother’ 2017 Start Date: Housemates Rumoured To Be Heading Into The House BEFORE The General Election

    We wouldn't want to be in their shoes.

    This year’s ‘Big Brother’ housemates will be missing out on some very important news, as it’s rumoured the series will start before the general election.

    A new crop of housemates will be entering the Borehamwood bungalow at some point in the coming weeks, and it’s now been claimed their move-in date will be sooner rather than later.

    Channel 5
    There's not long to go! 

    A source told the Daily Star: “Channel 5 pencilled in the 2nd to the 6th of June for the launch of ‘Big Brother’.

    “Normally the show kicks off on a Tuesday which would make it June 6 but this year things are different.”

    “All signs point to the show kicking off on Sunday June 4.”

    This will mean that the participants will be left in the dark as to who wins the general election on Thursday 8 June - though we wouldn’t be surprised if bosses devised some sort of task that ended with the news being announced.

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Rylan Clark will front 'Bit On The Side', while Emma Wills returns as the main show's host 

    In keeping with recent years, Channel 5 have revealed a theme for the series, announcing it will see a “culture clash” between the ‘Best Of British’ housemates.

    When the all-new ‘BBUK’ eye was unveiled earlier this week, a statement accompanying it read: “At a time of political upheaval and tough questions about unity in the UK, Big Brother brings you an alternative look at Britain.

    “The first taste is revealed today with the new Big Brother eye, formed from a multi-coloured Union Jack flag, featuring a patchwork of eclectic images representing modern Britain.”

