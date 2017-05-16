This year’s ‘Big Brother’ housemates will be missing out on some very important news, as it’s rumoured the series will start before the general election.
A new crop of housemates will be entering the Borehamwood bungalow at some point in the coming weeks, and it’s now been claimed their move-in date will be sooner rather than later.
A source told the Daily Star: “Channel 5 pencilled in the 2nd to the 6th of June for the launch of ‘Big Brother’.
“Normally the show kicks off on a Tuesday which would make it June 6 but this year things are different.”
“All signs point to the show kicking off on Sunday June 4.”
This will mean that the participants will be left in the dark as to who wins the general election on Thursday 8 June - though we wouldn’t be surprised if bosses devised some sort of task that ended with the news being announced.
In keeping with recent years, Channel 5 have revealed a theme for the series, announcing it will see a “culture clash” between the ‘Best Of British’ housemates.
When the all-new ‘BBUK’ eye was unveiled earlier this week, a statement accompanying it read: “At a time of political upheaval and tough questions about unity in the UK, Big Brother brings you an alternative look at Britain.
“The first taste is revealed today with the new Big Brother eye, formed from a multi-coloured Union Jack flag, featuring a patchwork of eclectic images representing modern Britain.”