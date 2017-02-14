‘Top Gear’ bosses have revealed when the series is returning, and fans have not got long to wait.
The latest incarnation of the troubled BBC motoring series will begin in less than three weeks, on Sunday 5 March.
To celebrate, the BBC has also released a tantalising new promotional image, showing new presenting trio Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid and Chris Harris.
Former ‘Friends’ star Matt is taking the reins of the show, after being Chris Evans’ right-hand man on last year’s reboot of the show.
Previous series regulars Rory and Chris have been promoted to co-hosts, having proved popular additions to the team in 2016.
Producers will be hoping the new threesome are able to recapture the glory days the show enjoyed with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in the hot seat.
Last year’s series - the first to air without the original trio, after Jeremy was fired for punching a producer - was blighted by poor reviews and low ratings.
Lead presenter Chris Evans took the brunt of the criticism, and later quit the show after the series’ final episode.
Bosses decided ask Matt to step up, rather than hiring a new host, last September, with Director of BBC Studios Mark Linsey saying at the time: “Matt was hugely popular with ‘Top Gear’ viewers last series with his humour, warmth and obvious passion for cars and for the show, so I couldn’t be more delighted that he’s agreed to come back and do more for us.”
Contributors Eddie Jordan and Sabine Schmitz will also be returning for the new series.
‘Top Gear’ returns on Sunday 5 March at 8pm on BBC Two.