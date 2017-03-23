We can barely believe it has been two years since the last Red Nose Day, but sure enough Comic Relief’s biennial fundraiser is here again. And there’s lots to look forward to from this year’s telethon - here’s everything we know about it so far... When is Red Nose Day 2017? Red Nose Day takes place on Friday 24 March, with the TV fundraiser airing on BBC One from 7pm to 2.30am. Who is presenting Red Nose Day on TV? In a departure from previous years, 2017’s telethon will be entirely hosted by comedians, leaving the likes of Davina McCall, Claudia Winkleman et al out of a job.

Joining King of Comic Relief, Sir Lenny Henry, on the night will be Joe Lycett, Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan, Warwick Davis, Sally Phillips, Jonathan Ross and French & Saunders. A pretty stellar line-up, we’re sure you’ll agree. What sketches can we expect? Bosses have pulled out all the stops to make this year’s telethon one to remember, with many highlights to look forward to: ‘Carpool Karaoke’ James Corden welcomes Take That on board as he takes a spin around Los Angeles for an exclusive Comic Relief special of his ‘Late Late Show’ favourite.

‘Smack The Pony’ For the first time since 2003, Fiona Allen, Doon Mackichan and Sally Phillips will reunite to perform a series of sketches from their hit Channel 4 comedy series. ‘People Just Do Nothing’ Chabuddy G arranges for MC Grindah, DJ Beats and the Kurupt FM crew to collaborate with a huge urban artist on a special track for Comic Relief. But things don’t quite go to plan when the urban artist turns out to be someone totally unexpected... ‘This Country’ The hottest new comedy on BBC Three takes a special look at Comic Relief through the eyes of Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe. ‘Middle Class Jeremy Kyle’ David Walliams, playing middle class Jeremy Kyle, takes the REAL Jeremy Kyle to task in front of his baying studio audience. The accusation? That Jezza Kyle has stolen all of Dom Littlewood’s viewers from BBC One’s ‘Caught Red Handed’… because Jeremy “shouts loudly at his guests”.

Peter Kay’s Car Share Peter Kay will be giving viewers an exclusive preview of the second series of ‘Car Share’, plus he will be sharing exciting news about how Comic Relief will benefit from the new episodes. ‘Innuendo Bingo’ BBC Radio 1’s Scott Mills and Chris Stark bring their hilarious game of double entendre to the Red Nose Day studio for a very special live round of Innuendo Bingo. ‘Hecklers Anonymous’ A sketch following a community support group trying their best to give up their addiction to heckling. Starring Rebecca Front, Russell Brand, Frankie Boyle and Laurence Rickard. What’s this about a ‘Love Actually’ sequel? Yes, it really is happening! Most of the cast from the original 2003 film have reunited for a special short to air as part of the night’s festivities. It will catch up with the characters, finding out what the couples have been up to in the last 14 years, and whether they are still together.

While the likes of Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley and Hugh Grant will all be back, Emma Thompson will not appear in the film. Addressing her decision earlier this year, she admitted that it felt “too soon” since the death of Alan Rickman, who played her husband. You can watch a teaser trailer for the ‘Red Nose Day Actually’ below...

What about the BBC Two show? As usual, transmission will flick over from BBC One to BBC Two to make way for the 10 O’Clock News, and this year Greg Davies is hosting a Hot Tub Half Hour, which we’re promised will be coming live from a “very unique location”. We’re assuming it will be a hot tub. And the second half of the night? This year, the post-news show will be split into three parts: ‘Graham Norton’s Big Chat Live’ airs from 10.35pm to midnight and will see chat show host welcome a gaggle of guests to his ludicrously long supersized sofa.

‘Russell Brand’s Stand Off’ airs from midnight to 1am, with the comic compering a fabulous hour of fantastic comedy.

‘Fantastic Beats & Where To Find Them’ airs from 1am to 2.30am, with Noel Fielding and Jonathan Ross looking back at some special Red Nose Day musical memories.

