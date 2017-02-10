5 years ago this weekend in LA, on the eve of the Grammy Awards due to celebrate the best the music industry had to offer, with a party taking place downstairs hosted by her very own longtime mentor Clive Davis, one of the world’s brightest ever musical talents lost her battle against her personal demons.

On 11 February 2012, Whitney Houston was found dead in her bathroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and her fans across the globe struggled to deal with the loss of a woman with a unique combination of gifts - stunning, cover-girl beauty, a voice that came via the church of her childhood to everyone’s record-collection, and a soulful, charismatic presence that lent grace to the big screen as much as to the world’s concert stages.

On the eve of the 5th anniversary of her death, we look back on Whitney’s remarkable, too short life - from church singer taken under the wing of her mentor Clive Davis, to record-breaking pop and R&B phenomenon…