1. Brandi joined ‘Real Housewives’ when she actually stopped being married

Bravo via Getty Images Brandi, centre, with co-stars Kyle and Kim Richards

After nine years of marriage, Brandi and Eddie Cibrian - we’ll get back to him later - split in 2009 and their divorce was finalised a year later. In 2011, Brandi made her first guest appearances on the programme, and after proving popular with fans, she was bumped up to the main cast for series three.

2. But first found fame as a model

Brandi moved from her native California to Paris when she was just 16 years old and promptly signed a contract with Elite Model Management. In the 17 years that followed, she starred in campaigns for fashion houses including Chanel and Gucci.

3. She has two kids

A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Jul 21, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Brandi and her then husband Eddie have two children together, sons Mason and Jake. Which brings us to..

4. Let’s talk about the divorce

Brandi and Eddie went through an incredibly public split when it was revealed that the latter was having an affair with singer LeAnn Rimes.

Fred Prouser / Reuters

The affair began while Eddie and LeAnn were filming ‘Northern Lights’ together and was first reported by Us Weekly. LeAnn’s marriage to dancer Dean Sheremet also ended in the months that followed and Brandi is now pals with him.

5. Brandi’s also a best-selling author

She’s published two books, the first being ‘Drinking And Tweeting’, in which she spilled the beans on her divorce. A sequel, ‘Drinking And Dating’ followed in 2014.

6. Here’s a rundown of her other TV appearances:

Like many of her fellow housemates, Brandi is no stranger to the reality TV genre. In recent years she’s also been on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ - finishing fourth in the 2015 series - and popped up on ‘Famously Single’, which was also once home to fellow rumoured ‘CBB’ housemate Chad Johnson.

More recently, she starred in an episode of RuPaul’s ‘Gay For Play Game Show’.

David Livingston via Getty Images

7. Brandi also hosts a podcast

Seriously, is there anything this woman can’t do? Brandi’s show, ‘Unfiltered’, gives fans the chance to hear some behind-the-scenes ‘Real Housewives’ gossip and she also interviews celebrity guests.

8. She gives a good quote

Mincing her words not a concept Brandi is familiar with, and following her marriage split she declared: “When you’re a douchebag, you get to get called out in a book. I’m the Taylor Swift of book writing.”

So yeah, don’t expect Brandi to hold back in the house.

9. Her acting role choices have been... interesting

Brandi’s IMDb page lists four credits, the first for ’90210′, in which she played herself. The others are for parts in TV movie ‘Missing At 17’, spoof ‘The Hungover Games’ and the seminal classic ‘Sharknado 4’.

