Brandi Glanville is one of the stars who entered the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house on Tuesday (1 August), and as ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ fans will know, she’ll certainly make for an interesting housemate.
However, if you’re not familiar with the show then you have some catching up to do - which is where we come in.
Get up to speed on all things Brandi with our 9 Facts In 90 Seconds…
1. Brandi joined ‘Real Housewives’ when she actually stopped being married
After nine years of marriage, Brandi and Eddie Cibrian - we’ll get back to him later - split in 2009 and their divorce was finalised a year later. In 2011, Brandi made her first guest appearances on the programme, and after proving popular with fans, she was bumped up to the main cast for series three.
2. But first found fame as a model
Brandi moved from her native California to Paris when she was just 16 years old and promptly signed a contract with Elite Model Management. In the 17 years that followed, she starred in campaigns for fashion houses including Chanel and Gucci.
3. She has two kids
Brandi and her then husband Eddie have two children together, sons Mason and Jake. Which brings us to..
4. Let’s talk about the divorce
Brandi and Eddie went through an incredibly public split when it was revealed that the latter was having an affair with singer LeAnn Rimes.
The affair began while Eddie and LeAnn were filming ‘Northern Lights’ together and was first reported by Us Weekly. LeAnn’s marriage to dancer Dean Sheremet also ended in the months that followed and Brandi is now pals with him.
5. Brandi’s also a best-selling author
She’s published two books, the first being ‘Drinking And Tweeting’, in which she spilled the beans on her divorce. A sequel, ‘Drinking And Dating’ followed in 2014.
6. Here’s a rundown of her other TV appearances:
Like many of her fellow housemates, Brandi is no stranger to the reality TV genre. In recent years she’s also been on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ - finishing fourth in the 2015 series - and popped up on ‘Famously Single’, which was also once home to fellow rumoured ‘CBB’ housemate Chad Johnson.
More recently, she starred in an episode of RuPaul’s ‘Gay For Play Game Show’.
7. Brandi also hosts a podcast
Seriously, is there anything this woman can’t do? Brandi’s show, ‘Unfiltered’, gives fans the chance to hear some behind-the-scenes ‘Real Housewives’ gossip and she also interviews celebrity guests.
8. She gives a good quote
Mincing her words not a concept Brandi is familiar with, and following her marriage split she declared: “When you’re a douchebag, you get to get called out in a book. I’m the Taylor Swift of book writing.”
So yeah, don’t expect Brandi to hold back in the house.
9. Her acting role choices have been... interesting
Brandi’s IMDb page lists four credits, the first for ’90210′, in which she played herself. The others are for parts in TV movie ‘Missing At 17’, spoof ‘The Hungover Games’ and the seminal classic ‘Sharknado 4’.