Why Do We Get Cramp After Drinking Alcohol? Experts Explain All

There’s nothing worse than coming in from a night out, falling asleep and waking up later with the most horrendous leg cramps.

But why does this happen after having a few alcoholic beverages?

“Muscle cramps are involuntary, painful, spasmodic contractions of the skeletal muscle,” explains Jonathan Chick, medical advisor to Drinkaware.

“Although cramps are a common clinical complaint, their cause and treatment are not well established.”

In a healthy person, exercise is the most common cause of cramp as it increases lactic acid in the muscle, he says.

So if you apply this theory to drinking, cramp might occur because you’ve been exerting yourself while dancing or standing for long periods at the bar.