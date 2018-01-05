Only one in 400 disposable coffee cups are recycled in the UK, with an estimated 2.5 billion thrown away each year, according to a new report by the Environmental Audit Committe.

MPs are thus proposing a 25p “latte levy” on disposable coffee cups and an outright ban if they’re not recyclable by 2023.

Also, with Pret increasing the discount offered to customers who bring their own reusable cups from 25p to 50p, it looks like 2018 might be the year that we tackle the coffee cup waste problem head on.

Here’s just some of the reasons why you should invest in a reusable coffee cup this year.

It cuts your plastic pollution footprint by a huge amount.

Half of the plastic used in the world today is for single use disposable items, like coffee cups.

So by committing to a reusable coffee cup, you are taking huge strides in the fight against plastic waste.

Try out a KeepCup, prices starting at £10. These babies reduce your landfill footprint by 99% in comparison to disposable cups.

Reap the benefits of the reusable cup discount.

More and more coffee shops are offering money off your cuppa if you bring your own cup. Even the indies and local coffee carts are jumping on board.

If you frequent a Costa or Starbucks in your morning rush to work, both brands deduct 25p off the price of your drink if you have a reusable coffee cup.

So you’ll make the money back for the price of the cup itself in no time, or in roughly forty coffees (which is around eight working weeks’ worth). Talk about a worthy investment.

You could even give Starbucks own reusable coffee cups a go, for £1 a pop .