A 94-year-old who lost his wife of 66 years to cancer has discovered the perfect remedy to loneliness.
Keith Davison, a former judge, lost his wife Evy in April 2016 and couldn’t bear the silence that ensued.
So he installed a large swimming pool in his back garden for local kids and their parents to use, which has brought happiness and noise to his home once again.
Keith, from Minnesota, said after his wife died he didn’t know what to do with himself.
“You just can’t imagine what it’s like,” he told Kare 11. “You cry a lot. That’s just the way it is because she’s not here.”
In a bid to combat loneliness, he instructed the installation of a 16ft (4.9m) by 32ft (9.8m) pool in his back garden, which he unveiled to locals in July.
The father-of-three, who doesn’t have any grandchildren, has become a huge hit with neighbourhood kids who regularly use his pool.
Jessica Huebner, one of the mums making regular use of the pool with her four children, said of Keith’s act: “It’s him spreading joy throughout our neighbourhood for these kids.”
And, when all of the children go home at the end of the day, Keith gets to enjoy a peaceful swim for himself.