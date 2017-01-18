The show’s lead stars briefly reprised their roles for a one-off, 10-minute long video in late 2016 , and when it was a huge hit with fans, talk soon turned to whether or not more episodes were on the cards.

‘Will & Grace’ is returning for a new series, it has been confirmed.

It has now been revealed that Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally will all be back for 10 more episodes, and there’s even a new trailer (which you can view above).

It’s not just the main cast members who are back, and creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan are also on board, along with director James Burrows.

“Dave and I are absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to write what Will, Grace, Jack and Karen are thinking about in 2017,” Max says in a statement (via TV Line), with NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke adding: “The fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons.

“Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy, and ‘Will & Grace’ is one of the best.”

The original cast of ‘Will And Grace’ met up for a reunion of sorts earlier this year - at the same TV special as the main stars of ‘Friends’ - though Debra Messing was unable to attend, due to a scheduling conflict.