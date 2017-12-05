British ‘Will & Grace’ fans have finally got their wish, as it has been confirmed the new series is coming to the UK.
Channel 5 has announced it has bought the rights to air the reboot of the classic sitcom from January.
The 16-episode series has proved to be a big hit in the US, where it returned to screens after an 11-year absence.
It reunites the original gang of Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes as Will Truman, Grace Adler, Karen Walker and Jack McFarland respectively.
As part of Channel 5′s acquisition, they also have the right to show the next 13-episode season too.
Katie Keenan, VP, Acquisitions, Channel 5 and VIMN UK said: “‘Will & Grace’ is one of the greatest comedy shows of our time, so we’re thrilled to see it return to TV screens.
“With the hugely talented cast reprising their roles and tackling the issues of today with their razor-sharp wit, ‘Will & Grace’ will become ‘must-see’ television in 2018.”
‘Will & Grace’ originally aired from 1998 until 2006, picking up 16 Emmys and 83 nominations across its run, making it one of the most critically acclaimed series of the last 20 years.
It previously aired in the UK on Channel 4, and its move to Channel 5 will give fans an extra dose of nostalgia, as it will air alongside ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ - just as it used to in its former home.
The new series will debut on Friday 5 January at 10pm on Channel 5.