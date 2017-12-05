Channel 5 has announced it has bought the rights to air the reboot of the classic sitcom from January.

British ‘Will & Grace’ fans have finally got their wish, as it has been confirmed the new series is coming to the UK.

The 16-episode series has proved to be a big hit in the US, where it returned to screens after an 11-year absence.

It reunites the original gang of Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes as Will Truman, Grace Adler, Karen Walker and Jack McFarland respectively.

As part of Channel 5′s acquisition, they also have the right to show the next 13-episode season too.

Katie Keenan, VP, Acquisitions, Channel 5 and VIMN UK said: “‘Will & Grace’ is one of the greatest comedy shows of our time, so we’re thrilled to see it return to TV screens.

“With the hugely talented cast reprising their roles and tackling the issues of today with their razor-sharp wit, ‘Will & Grace’ will become ‘must-see’ television in 2018.”