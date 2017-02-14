For the latest in our WISE WORDS interview series - where stars from a whole range of fields share the important life lessons they’ve learned along the way - we’re posing some of the big questions to American country superstar MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER.

Mary Chapin has won five Grammy Awards and is the only artist to have won four consecutive Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance, which she received from 1992 to 1995.

With sales of more than 12 million records, she was inducted into Nashville’s Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012. She recently visited the UK where she performed old favourites as well as new tracks from her latest album, ‘The Things That We Are Made Of’, Mary Chapin sat down to share life lessons with HuffPostUK...

What do you do to switch off?

I walk around my farm. In the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. That’s all I need. It’s all there.

How do you deal with any negativity that comes your way?

I try to breathe through it. I try to remember what I’ve learned from yoga, and from mindfulness. If I let it get to me, I’m sunk, so I try to breathe through it. It doesn’t entirely erase it, but it reminds me of something I heard a long time ago… Think of it as the five-year rule - if something comes your way, if you know it’s not going to matter in five years, let it go.

When and where are you at your happiest?

At my farm. With my dogs and cats.