There's Something Very NSFW About This Woman's 'Floral' Cushions

A woman’s unassumingly NSFW cushions have the internet in stitches.

Looking to spruce up her home, the woman (who remains anonymous) purchased some cushions with what appeared to be a tasteful, blue floral pattern on them.

At first, the cushions looked fairly innocent - after all, what could be so rude about flowers?

But when you look closer... Yep, that’s actually an eclectic mix of penises.