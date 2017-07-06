A woman has made full use of her prosthetic limb by giving it a chalkboard upgrade and travelling around Europe.

The creative lass, known only as devgal on Reddit, wrote the names of the places she visited on her prosthetic leg with chalk.

She then had photos taken in each place, with the name perfectly visible on her leg. (Who needs captions?)

From Vienna and Budapest to Prague and Barcelona, she’s ended up with what is quite possibly the coolest holiday photo album. Ever.

[Click next underneath the image to see more]