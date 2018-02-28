All Sections
    An Open Letter To TV Drama Commissioners: Why Won't You Work With Us Women Writers?

    Less than 10% of new drama greenlit by ITV for this year will be written by women. Perhaps you can now understand our rage?

    28/02/2018 15:36 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago
    nathaphat via Getty Images

    Dear UK TV drama commissioners,

    In recent years, a new tradition has been established among us female television writers. It starts with one of the channels announcing their drama commissions for the coming season.

    A list of projects full of promise: some will become new favourites, some will be flops and some will mysteriously never quite make it to the screen. But, without fail, they will overwhelmingly be written by men.

    And once again our irritation will boil over on to Twitter and Facebook and another day of writing will be lost to another collective social media howl of pain and frustration.

    We howled again when cultbox.co.uk proudly listed ‘Every drama series ITV has planned for 2018’.

    Of the nine new dramas listed, only one had a female lead writer. In fairness, the article was by no means defi nitive, as since it was published, ITV has announced two further dramas for 2018. Both by male writers.

    That suggests that less than 10% of new drama greenlit by ITV for this year will be written by women. Perhaps you can now understand our rage? Less than 10%.

    And the statistics are not much better when you start channel-hopping. And so, we want to ask you, the commissioners, a very simple question. Why? Because we are at a loss.

    Is it because there just aren’t enough female writers out there?

    No, it can’t be that. UK soap opera writing teams have plenty of women who write for the nation’s favourite characters on a daily basis. Women who are sharpening their skills and discipline on the most exacting shows on British television.

    Soaps are the boot camps of TV writing. They demand unrelenting creativity, consistency and a photographic memory for years of story and enormous casts of characters. And yet these talented and hard-working female writers remain an untapped resource.

    They do not seem to be ‘graduating’ onto next-level shows where they could develop their skills further and raise their profiles. Flagship shows like the BBC’s Silent Witness, which has employed only five female writers during its 20-year run. Or Doctor Who, which managed to go five series without an episode written by a woman.

    So, maybe it’s about the ratings? Perhaps dramas written by women simply don’t put bums on seats?

    If anyone truly believes that, we have three words for you: Call The Midwife.

    This ratings behemoth has a female showrunner, the mighty Heidi Thomas, and a female writing team. For the past two years it has won the Christmas Day ratings battle, with 10 million viewers tuning in to have their hearts warmed by something other than postturkey heartburn. And that isn’t just a Christmas miracle.

    The show hit the ground running, with its first series averaging more than 10 million per episode and it has maintained that audience across another six series. Surely you commissioners pray for that kind of audience loyalty?

    And those lovely nuns are not outliers. The second series of Sally Wainwright’s Happy Valley attracted 1 million more viewers for its second series, averaging 9 million-plus. Her other award-wining BBC1 series, Last Tango In Halifax, averaged 7.5 million.

    We know that there are plenty of female-led projects on your development slates. And yet very few of these shows are making it into production.

    The gap between being commissioned and being produced seems disproportionately large when it comes to women’s work. And we’d really love to know why.

    Once again, we are left desperately looking for a bright side. It is encouraging that many of the new ITV dramas have female characters front and centre. It is great to see that women’s stories are now being told. It’s just that we feel we might be better qualified to tell our own stories.

    And this goes double for our BAME colleagues, who also seem to be consistently conspicuous by their absence.

    So, we pose the question again. Why are you not making drama by female writers?

    Come on, tell us the truth. We can take it. We look forward to hearing from you.

    Yours in confusion and anger,

    Sally Abbott
    OD Aiyegbayo
    Abby Ajayi
    Carey Andrews 
    Henrietta Ashworth 
    Jessica Ashworth
    Perrie Balthazar
    Roanne Bardsley
    Helen Blakeman
    Tracy Brabin MP
    Claire Bennett
    Elly Brewer
    Karen Brown
    Lucy Catherine
    Catrin Clarke
    Suzanne Cowie
    Kate Delin
    Sonya Desai
    Ann Marie Di Mambro
    Samantha Doland De Vaux
    Amanda Duke
    Soulla Eriksen
    Helen Farrall
    Karen Featherstone
    Lilie Ferrari
    Hilary Frankland
    Hannah George
    Andrea Gibb
    Lisa Gifford
    Brenda Gilhooly
    Wendy Granditer
    Stacy Gregg
    Janice Hallett
    Kirsty Halton
    Henrietta Hardy
    Jay Harley
    Sian Harries
    Sarah-Louise Hawkins
    Sarah Hehir
    Olivia Hetreed
    Jo Ho
    Lisa Holdsworth
    Alison Hume
    Maggie Innes
    Louise Ironside
    Judith Johnson
    Kelly Jones
    Lauren Klee
    Emma Ko
    Line Langebek
    Zoe Lister
    Jane Marlow
    Johanne McAndrew
    Lisa McMullin
    Loren McLaughlan
    Caroline Mitchell
    Debbie Moon
    Chloe Moss
    Alice Nutter
    Janice Okoh
    Anita Pandolfo
    Jane Pearson
    Sophie Petzal
    Lyn Papadopoulos
    Laura Poliakoff
    Helen Raynor
    Emma Reeves
    Gail Renard
    Gillian Richmond
    Amy Roberts
    Penelope Skinner
    Emma Smithwick
    Sarah Solemani
    Sumerah Srivastav
    Frog Stone
    Kay Stonham
    Sally Tatchell
    Sue Teddern
    Catherine Williams
    Lindsay Williams
    Dee Williamson
    Charlotte Wise
    And the many others who gave their support but didn’t wish to be named at this time

