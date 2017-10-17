How A Wonder Woman Mastectomy Tattoo Helped One Mum Feel Fearless Again

A mum-of-four has revealed how covering her mastectomy scars with a Wonder Woman tattoo made her feel strong and fearless again.

Stephanie Kelly, 42, from Michigan, US, wasn’t surprised when she tested positive for the BRCA1 gene - her mum had faced breast cancer twice and Stephanie believed it was only a matter of time before she would too.

To prevent what she considered to be the inevitable, Stephanie underwent a double mastectomy in December 2016.

Sad to see her breasts go, but relieved by the treatment, she decided to celebrate her bold decision by covering her scars with an incredible tattoo of a phoenix featuring the infamous Wonder Woman ‘W’.

She told People magazine: “I have this image of strength, power and fearlessness across my chest and that continues to build me up. I see my scars now as entirely positive.”