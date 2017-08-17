A Reddit thread asking about the worst attempts men have made to woo women has been inundated with responses.

The thread just goes to show that some people really haven’t learned the art of speaking to members of the opposite sex and others are just, well, creepy.

Here are several examples on how NOT to speak to women (or anyone, for that matter):

1. “A guy told me he was done going out with attractive women and now just wanted to date someone nice instead. Thanks buddy.”

- thegirlwholikescats

2. “He said he doesn’t mind providing for me in exchange for companionship. I told him I was dating someone and [he] still tried to convince me that he’d be a better option. Dude, I’m just waiting for my bus I don’t need your money.”

- lilbeanies

3. “He stole the crutches I needed due to a dislocated kneecap and told me, ‘well you can’t run away from me now’.”

- firestick_and_dick

4. “I had a guy at a bar notice I was Italian and then proceed to tell me how great Mussolini was before asking me how I would feel about a ‘naked 30-year-old man lying on top of me for 30 seconds’. I think it was supposed to be a pick up line.”

- natroberts14

5. “I had a guy tell me ‘you were a lot more interesting before you started talking’ and then continue to flirt with me.”

- FigHewton

6. “Asked a bartender I work with that question a few years back. She had a kid and was single and a guy asked her if he could ‘eat her out while rubbing Shea butter over her stretch marks’. So probably that.”

- elephant_on_parade

7. [He said] ‘If it weren’t for your belly you’d be smokin’ hot!’”

- BeckyDaTechie

8. “When I was 14 a boy my age had his ‘evil alternate personality’ confess to me on his behalf. Specifically ‘it’ told me I was lucky that he (the boy) liked me enough to stop it (the evil personality) from murdering me. Then he was like, ‘Oh no, I can’t believe it told you! I didn’t want you to find out this way!’

“Yeah, me neither.”

- CeruleanTresses