‘The X Factor’ Hopeful Anthony Russell Axed From Show To Tackle ‘Personal Issues’

‘X Factor’ hopeful Anthony Russell has dropped out of the show to tackle “personal issues”.
The Liverpudlian was an instant hit with viewers and the judges when he turned up to his audition with a black eye, before wowing everyone with his rendition of ‘Issues’.
Confirming his exit from the ITV singing competition, a show spokesperson said: “Earlier this month, due to personal reasons, Anthony withdrew from the show. We are sad to see him go and wish him all the best for the future.”
A show insider added to the Evening Standard that the 27-year-old was urged by the ‘X Factor’ team to focus on getting better.
“Anthony has been going through some personal issues for some time – as he sang about at his audition,” the source said.
“Those issues were still affecting him. So everyone has urged him to concentrate on getting himself better right now.
“Anthony has always said he will never give up on music. Production are all very fond of him and think he has really potential so have told him, if he straightens himself out, they would love him to have another shot at X Factor next year.
“That is the perfect incentive for him to get his life back on track. The public support really did help him to believe in himself. So, everyone hopes he will come back next year healthier.”