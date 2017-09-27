‘The X Factor’ Hopeful Anthony Russell Axed From Show To Tackle ‘Personal Issues’

‘X Factor’ hopeful Anthony Russell has dropped out of the show to tackle “personal issues”.

The Liverpudlian was an instant hit with viewers and the judges when he turned up to his audition with a black eye, before wowing everyone with his rendition of ‘Issues’.

Confirming his exit from the ITV singing competition, a show spokesperson said: “Earlier this month, due to personal reasons, Anthony withdrew from the show. We are sad to see him go and wish him all the best for the future.”