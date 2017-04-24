Former ‘X Factor’ singer Fleur East has defended the show’s most controversial element, the always-polarising Six Chair Challenge.

Introduced in 2013, the challenge sees each judge whittling their remaining contestants down to just six acts, by having them perform one last time in the hope of bagging one of six chairs on stage.

When all six seats have been filled, the remaining hopefuls keep on performing, as those who have already bagged a chair could still have it taken from them, if their judge decides another singer is more deserving.

Every year since it was first brought in, the Six Chair Challenge has sparked much debate among ‘X Factor’ fans, but Fleur has insisted it should stay, because the cut-throat nature prepares the aspiring stars for the music industry.