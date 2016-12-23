Far be if from us to suggest she’s getting ahead of herself, but Honey G is already hoping to launch her own talent show.
The novelty ‘X Factor’ rapper has only just released her debut single, but she is already envisaging a long-lasting career.
Honey - real name Anna Gilford - told Digital Spy: “I’d be interested in doing a rap version of ‘The X Factor’ like ‘Rap Factor’.”
But it isn’t just her own show Honey is holding out for, oh no.
“I’d like to be on the judging panel – I can definitely see myself doing that, but later on in my career after I’ve achieved things like winning MOBOs, the Mercury Prize, and got some platinum albums, and No.1 albums under my belt,” she said.
Steady on now, Honey.
The star unveiled the video for her debut single ‘The Honey G Show’ on Friday (23 December), and let’s just say we don’t think Kanye West has anything to worry about.
She’s also launched a whole range of merchandise JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS.
Items on sale include Honey G masks, mugs, t-shirts and teddy bears, which any self-respecting rap fan will surely want to unwrap come Christmas morning.