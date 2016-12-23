Far be if from us to suggest she’s getting ahead of herself, but Honey G is already hoping to launch her own talent show.

The novelty ‘X Factor’ rapper has only just released her debut single, but she is already envisaging a long-lasting career.

David M. Benett via Getty Images

Honey - real name Anna Gilford - told Digital Spy: “I’d be interested in doing a rap version of ‘The X Factor’ like ‘Rap Factor’.”

But it isn’t just her own show Honey is holding out for, oh no.

Steady on now, Honey.

She’s also launched a whole range of merchandise JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS. Items on sale include Honey G masks, mugs, t-shirts and teddy bears, which any self-respecting rap fan will surely want to unwrap come Christmas morning.

