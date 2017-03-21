Louisa Johnson has revealed she was far from a shrinking violet during the recording process of her debut album.

The former ‘X Factor’ winner opened up about being in the studio during an interview with BUILD, during which she insisted she’s taken a “hands-on” approach.

When asked how, at 19-years-old, she deals with the “suits” at her record label, she explained: “I’m a very opinionated person, and I do try and get my opinions and thoughts across.

“I know that I am younger, but I do know what I want. And what I want to do. And they do know that.”