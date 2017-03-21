Louisa Johnson has revealed she was far from a shrinking violet during the recording process of her debut album.
The former ‘X Factor’ winner opened up about being in the studio during an interview with BUILD, during which she insisted she’s taken a “hands-on” approach.
When asked how, at 19-years-old, she deals with the “suits” at her record label, she explained: “I’m a very opinionated person, and I do try and get my opinions and thoughts across.
“I know that I am younger, but I do know what I want. And what I want to do. And they do know that.”
Louisa added that there had been “so many times” when someone at her label had presented her with a song she was less than thrilled about recording, but she admitted she has no hesitations in telling people straight.
She said: “I’m just really honest... I’ll just be like ‘no, I hate [the song]’.
“I’ll record it, and give them the benefit of the doubt, like ‘yep, OK, we’ll see if this works’... but most of the time it doesn’t. So, I’m right.”
Louisa won ‘The X Factor’ back in 2015, beating off stiff competition from Reggie ‘N’ Bollie and Che Chesterman.
Despite her victory being over a year ago, Louisa is yet to release her full album, though she recently unveiled its third single, ‘Best Behaviour’.
Last year, her solo single ‘So Good’ reached number 13 in the UK singles chart, having previously appeared on the Clean Bandit track, ‘Tears’.
Watch her full BUILD interview below: