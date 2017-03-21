‘X Factor’ winner Louisa Johnson has claimed people don’t realise the hard work put in by contestants on the show.

Louisa, who appeared on the show back in 2015, has admitted she doesn’t think the show’s stars “get enough credit”, insisting that even those who only last a short time on the show put in a lot of work.

When asked how being on the show differed from her prior preconceptions, she told ‘BUILD’: “It was very different.

“It was very hectic - I thought I’d turn up and sing on a Saturday, and go home… no.”