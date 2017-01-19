A spokesperson for FremantleMedia - who make the show - has explained that ITV have a renewed focus on digital content, and the decision means that Rylan Clark , Matt Edmondson and Roman Kemp won’t be hosting the programme anymore.

ITV has announced that ‘X Factor’ spin-off show ‘The Xtra Factor’ is moving online, after 12 years on our screens.

Richard Holloway – managing director of Thames TV and interim CEO at FremantleMedia UK – said in a statement (via Digital Spy): “In the past year there has been an increase in digital engagement and online audiences around ‘The X Factor’.

“In light of this, ITV’s strategy to focus their efforts on digital means ‘The Xtra Factor’ on linear television has come to its natural end.

“We’ve had great fun making the show and would like to thank Rylan, Matt and Roman for their fantastic and entertaining work on the last series.

“We now look forward to focusing on making great content for our social platforms in support of the main show.”

A spokeswoman for ITV added: “’The X Factor’ is our biggest ITV entertainment show, in terms of online engagement.

“We have taken the decision to move away from a linear switchover show, and instead focus our efforts on our digital platforms, in support of the main show.”

Rylan and Matt, along with former hosts Caroline Flack, Olly Murs, Holly Willoughby, Matt Richardson and Sarah-Jane Crawford all tweeted about their sadness of the show ending: