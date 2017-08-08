Young people should be encouraged to spend more time online to “save the country”, according the former director of GCHQ. Robert Hannigan, who was the director of Britain’s electronic surveillance agency until earlier this year, says the country is lagging behind others when it comes to cyber skills. Writing in the Daily Telegraph, he said: “If you are spending a disproportionate amount of your holiday unsuccessfully attempting to separate your children from WiFi or their digital devices, do not despair. Your poor parenting may be helping them and saving the country.

“The assumption that time online or in front of a screen is life wasted needs challenging. It is driven by fear. “We need young people to explore this digital world just as they explore the physical world. “We worry about being over-protective when they leave the house; we need to have the same debate about the balance of risk in the world of the internet.” The former head of the agency - referred to as Britain’s listening post - was writing after Anne Longfield, the Children’s Commissioner for England, warned that parents should not allow their children to use the internet and social media “in the same way they would use sweets or junk food”.

