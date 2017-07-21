Louis Tomlinson Says Zayn Malik Reconciliation Was His Mum's Dying Wish

Louis Tomlinson has revealed it was among his late mum’s last wishes that he reconcile with former bandmate Zayn Malik.
During their time in One Direction, the pair’s friendship was one of the strongest bonds in the group, though when Zayn called time on his time in the pop group, it wasn’t long before they had a very public falling out.
Following Louis’ mum Johannah’s death at the end of last year, the two singers patched things up, with he has now revealed was something she had encouraged.
Opening up to The Sun, Louis revealed: “My mum said, ‘You’ve got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life’s too fucking short’.
“A mother’s intuition is just fucking crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted.”
Just days after his mum’s death in December, Louis delivered an emotional performance of his first single away from 1D live at ‘The X Factor’ final, and is now gearing up to properly launch his solo career with new single ‘Back To You’.
Despite a difficult 12 months, Louis is determined for people not to feel sorry for him.
He said: “I could sit and dwell and say, ‘I’ve had such a shit ride’ and ‘It was fucking really difficult in One Direction at times and it was really difficult with my mum, and Freddie [his son] was sprung upon me and blah blah blah’.
“Yes maybe mine is a little bit harder or harsher, but everyone has their own fucking shit to deal with.... so I think it’s just one of those things where if you want to continue to hopefully succeed in life, you’ve got to try and work past it as practically as you can.”