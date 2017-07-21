Louis Tomlinson Says Zayn Malik Reconciliation Was His Mum's Dying Wish

Louis Tomlinson has revealed it was among his late mum’s last wishes that he reconcile with former bandmate Zayn Malik.

During their time in One Direction, the pair’s friendship was one of the strongest bonds in the group, though when Zayn called time on his time in the pop group, it wasn’t long before they had a very public falling out.

Following Louis’ mum Johannah’s death at the end of last year, the two singers patched things up, with he has now revealed was something she had encouraged.

Just days after his mum’s death in December, Louis delivered an emotional performance of his first single away from 1D live at ‘The X Factor’ final, and is now gearing up to properly launch his solo career with new single ‘Back To You’.

Despite a difficult 12 months, Louis is determined for people not to feel sorry for him.

